City of Owensboro officials released a three-pronged package on Tuesday geared toward aiding small businesses and lower-income families in the community.
The plan is funded in part with money made available to city officials through Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act as well as support through the city's general fund.
The three-part plan is meant to offer a $2,500 grant to small businesses considered micro-enterprise (five or fewer employees) or small businesses with 10 or fewer employees through a separate grant application; provide a sanitation credit for commercial accounts for May and June; and develop a low income residential renters assistance program with the intent of providing aid for up to three months for those households at 80% or less of the median income.
"When we received notice of the funding, we started talking about how it could best be used to aid our community," Mayor Tom Watson said. "Our small businesses don't have big-time accountants or attorneys to help manage a lot of these programs, so we made it as simple as we could. Our goal is to be able to help them hopefully keep going until something else happens. Everyone at the city did a great job making it simple and directing the funds where they can do the most good. I am really pleased that we can do that."
