The city of Owensboro's projected $850,000 to $950,000 to relight the Glover H. Cary Bridge downtown will likely now come at a much greater cost.
Lelan Hancock, assistant city manager, said the project's price tag is currently at $2.1 million after receiving three bids.
The city's goal was to have the new LED system installed by Dec. 7, the same day it plans to hold its Christmas tree lighting ceremony.
But Hancock said the city has been working to refigure some technical plans to help bring down the cost, which has contributed to delaying the project.
"(The bids) came back more than we expected but only because of the locations of our conduits and some of the traffic restrictions," Hancock said. "… Our goal is to make the bridge aesthetically pleasing in the daylight hours when the lights are not on. And that's so any of the conduit or any of the light fixtures themselves don't detract from the beauty of the bridge. And then obviously at night, you have that wonderful glow and our bridge will pop. It will just be another jewel in the crown of our downtown."
At one time, the blue bridge's structure was lit by decorative overhead pendant lights that shined white at night. Those lights were added in 1995 when the former Downtown Owensboro Inc. was able to pay for a project largely through donated funds. The lights were given to the city with the agreement that it would be up to the city to maintain the lights from then on.
But in 2013, the bridge went dark to prepare for its repainting. During the repainting process, one of the contractors painting the bridge came into contact with exposed wires and was electrocuted. The city and several Kentucky Transportation Cabinet employees were drawn into a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the Netzahualcoyolt "Nett" Gonzalez family estate, which has since been settled.
In 2017, the city created a special fund by which residents could donate to help relight the bridge through their property tax bills.
So far, $10,125 has been raised through that fund with the last contribution of $2 coming on Aug. 7. The rest of the funds will come from the city's Your Community Vision fund.
The project also qualifies for TIF reimbursement from the state, city officials said.
Mayor Tom Watson said having the bridge relit is something the community wants to see happen.
"It's just costly, and that's all there is to it," Watson said. "… We just have to do what we feel that the majority of the people are interested in and that's to relight the bridge."
Currently, the project includes an LED system of 512 light fixtures that are expected to last at least 20 years without having to be replaced. They will be spaced across the two exterior sides of the bridge and have a range of colors that can be controlled with a smartphone or tablet app. The bridge does have street lamps to illuminate the road for drivers at night.
Hancock said the LEDs will be brighter than the old system and will be set to a static blue hue throughout most of the year.
"We'll have a few (color) schemes that we'll program in there," said Hancock, adding that they will never blink or have a wave for traffic safety. "On the fourth of July, we'll have a red, white and blue scheme. For Valentine's Day, we could do a pink or red. For Halloween and Thanksgiving, turning it orange and Christmas we can do green and red."
Hancock said the bridge won't have to be closed during the 10 to 12 months of installation, but there will be lane restrictions during the time.
The city is currently waiting for approval from the state about its technical changes before it officially awards the bid.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.