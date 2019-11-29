The local Civil Air Patrol wants to place an evergreen wreath on the grave of every veteran in Resurrection Cemetery, 5404 Kentucky 54, on Dec. 14.
But it needs financial support to do so.
"Last year, it was heartbreaking that we did not have enough wreaths for every veteran's grave." Silas Deane, finance officer for the Owensboro Civil Air Patrol Squadron, said in a news release.
He said the program is still short of its goal this year.
"This year," Deane said, "we hope that every veteran's grave receive a wreath."
Sponsorships are $15 per wreath.
For $49, a person can sponsor a wreath and have an extra one delivered to a veteran's family member.
Volunteers will place wreaths on the graves of each of the veterans' headstones during a Wreaths Across America ceremony on Dec. 14 at Resurrection Cemetery and other cemeteries across America.
The Lt. Robert Moseley Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution also lays wreaths on the graves of veterans in the Field of Honor at Owensboro Memorial Gardens each year.
In 2018, nearly 1.8 million wreaths were placed on headstones at 1,640 participating cemeteries.
Deane said at Resurrection Cemetery, each name is said out loud and the grave receives a formal military salute.
Wreaths Across America began in 1992 when Worcester Wreath Co. in Harrington, Maine, began placing wreaths on the headstones at Arlington National Cemetery.
The company had 5,000 wreaths left over from its Christmas sales that year.
So, it shipped them to Arlington to be placed on the headstones of veterans.
The movement began from those wreaths.
The ceremony at Resurrection begins at noon on Dec. 14.
Guests will place their wreaths on the graves after the ceremony.
The event is free and open to the public.
To donate, go to www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/153056/Overview/?relatedId=16091&fbclid=IwAR1DQXwScrSEpb9FM49V-f-dudRsMCj1o2hwle702_V8HjWHRzrUKKTXvs
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
