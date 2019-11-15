In an article on Page A1 Tuesday titled, "Commissioners say they will vote no to proposed Fairness Ordinance," Owensboro Human Relations Commission Board Member Deanna Smith, who is also chairperson of the Owensboro Fairness Campaign, was speaking on behalf of the campaign and not the commission.
