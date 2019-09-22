When Steve Clark retired as president of Clark Restaurant Service, 2800 Tamarack Road, he decided he wanted to do a big project with his sons -- Casey and Eric.
In July, they bought the 144-year-old building at 225 St. Ann St. for $195,000 and began restoring it.
The building, erected in 1875, was subdivided at some point.
Larry and Rosemary Conder own the sections at 221 and 223 St. Ann.
"We could never find a name for the entire building," Larry Conder said. "We would love to begin calling all three something besides 221/223/225 St. Ann."
The National Register of Historic Places refers to the three address simply as a "commercial building."
"When we're finished, this building will look like the two buildings north of it that the Conders did," Casey Clark said. "It will look like a unified front again."
He said, "We don't have a tenant lined up yet. But there's a lot of potential here. We're going to restore the tin ceiling and leave one of the walls with exposed brick."
Clark estimates that the work will take about eight months.
"The second floor will make a nice apartment," he said.
Each floor will have 900 to 1,000 square feet after an addition on the back of the building is razed.
When they were checking the second floor for asbestos, the Clarks discovered a trove of old newspapers and advertising posters -- in perfect condition -- beneath the floorboards.
There were copies Owensboro Inquirer, Owensboro Messenger and Louisville Courier-Journal newspapers from March 1926 laid out in six layers with several Beech Nut Chewing Tobacco posters laid face down on top of them.
Then there was a layer of cardboard and then, the wooden floor.
"We want to do something good for downtown," Eric Clark said. "We both went to college in Lexington and were gone for several years. I was in Massachusetts for a while. I never planned to return to Owensboro."
His wife is from Nashville and they thought they might move there someday, he said.
But, Eric Clark said, "My wife and I came home for Christmas one year and there were five concerts downtown on the same night. The downtown revitalization really made coming home tempting."
So, they did in 2014, after three years in Massachusetts.
Casey Clark worked from IBM in Lexington for two years after college.
But he came back home in 1999.
The Clarks are trying to track down information on the history of the building.
Old newspapers list that address as Citizens Savings Bank in 1886 and New Farmers & Traders Bank in 1899.
By 1918, the Short brothers -- Percy, Kelly and Harry -- had their real estate office in the building, which also housed the U.S. Employment Service that year.
A year later, the Short brothers created what is now Don Moore Automotive, the city's largest auto dealership.
Newspaper ads say Owensboro Buick Co. was at 225 St. Ann in 1919.
In 1926, it was the home of Thornberry Piano Co.
Griffin Electric -- later Griffin Appliance -- was there by 1930.
By the 1950s, it was Murphy Appliance.
Western Kentucky Gas -- now Atmos Energy -- moved in temporarily in 1956, while its new offices were under construction.
Interstate Finance was there in 1957.
From 1964 until Aug. 1, when attorney Bill Barber relocated to 608 Frederica St., the building housed law offices.
