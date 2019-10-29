Cleanup underway after weekend storm

After a weekend rainstorm that brought strong wind gusts through the area, Judge-Executive Al Mattingly issued a local state of emergency.
Mattingly said the declaration was largely to aid Owensboro Municipal Utilities and Kenergy with utility pole losses from the storm.
"It's so both of those organizations could apply for federal funds," Mattingly said. "… This is a just-in-case, and if all the stars align, those two can recoup some of their money."
City crews were busy Monday cleaning up the debris and designing a plan to collect the limbs from the curbsides.
Stephen Franklin, deputy director of public works, said the city was geared up for the storm that hit Saturday afternoon.
"Going into the weekend, we got everything ready for a worst-case scenario," Franklin said. "We had staff identified and on-call; we had equipment fueled and ready to go. … It was one of those things we were hoping for the best and preparing for the worst."
After the storm struck, OMU reported 8,000 outages within the city, with some taking hours to restore. Kenergy reported more than 1,700 outages in Daviess County and more than 4,600 in its total seven-county service area.
Andy Ball, Daviess County EMA director, said he was waiting to hear an official wind reading from the National Weather Service but estimated the gusts reached above 70 mph in some areas.
"In the St. Joseph area, we had a barn that had siding and a roof blown off it," Ball said.
"The Daviess County Fire Department reported a couple of metal buildings down. And then it was mostly trees down in the city."
The widespread tree debris meant the city had to come up with a plan to collect residential tree limbs.
The city switched over its fleet of six trucks for leaf pickup on Oct. 14.
Two of those trucks, however, have now been reconverted for limbs, and the remaining four will continue leaf routes.
"Fortunately, it being early in the season, the leaves haven't really picked up," said Franklin who estimated two weeks for limb collection. "So with the four trucks, we're still going to be able to stay on top of the leaves."
The city is requesting that residents have their limbs accessible at the curb with cut ends toward the street; do not block sidewalks; do not place limbs in the roadway and do not block debris with cars and other obstruction.
Residents can also take their tree limbs and debris to the city's transfer station at 2129 Grimes Ave. for free with an OMU bill as proof of residency.
