Officials with the Daviess County Clerk's office reported last month's general election largely went smoothly in the county, with the biggest problem being a shortage of paper ballots at some polling places caused high voter turnout.
County officials are required to submit a report about every election to the Daviess Grand Jury. The report noted only minor problems that occurred during the election, such as confusion at one of the new county polling places and a few people having duplicate voter information at check-in at polling stations.
The election was the first the county held under its voter precinct consolidation plan. The clerk's office reduced the number of precincts from 85 precincts to 56. The only problem noted by election officials was at Owensboro High School, where some voters new to the precinct had trouble finding the entrance to the polling place.
Some precincts ran out of ballots because more people than anticipated turned out to vote on Nov. 5, Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty said. Statewide, voter turnout was anticipated to be 31 percent.
"We had 45 percent," McCarty said. "That was an incredible turnout."
The report said "several precincts ran close on running out of ballots, and a few did (run out) temporarily." The Rivergate and Philpot precincts, and Precinct 20 at Owensboro Christian Church ran out of paper ballots. Rivergate already had more ballots on hand, but they had been delivered to the wrong room. More ballots were already on their way to Philpot when the precinct ran out.
Rivergate was able to resume voting right away with paper ballots, and Philpot voters were able to vote without delays on the paperless "Eslate" machine. Owensboro Christian Church also had an Eslate machine, so voting continued "at a very slow pace" until additional paper ballots were delivered at 5:15 p.m.
The extra ballots were printed by clerk's office staffers on Election Day, after it became clear more would be needed. McCarty said more paper ballots will be printed in advance for the 2020 general election, which will likely have a very large turnout.
"Next year, we will kill trees" printing ballots, McCarty said. "Who knew it was going to be that crazy? But people could have voted using the (Eslate) machines, too."
Some people are reluctant to use the paperless voting machines. "A lot of people want that paper," said Richard House, the office's chief deputy clerk.
Most voters were checked in with "E-poll books," although paper registration books were on hand if needed. In a few cases, voters had duplicate registrations in the system. The voters were verified and were not prevented from voting, House said.
McCarty said in addition to printing more ballots, more voting booths will be set up at precincts for next year's election, where people will vote on a number of local races, as well at congressional races and for president.
County turnout during a presidential election typically is "anywhere around 60 to 62 percent," McCarty said. "We had a high turnout this time. Maybe that's a projection for a having a higher turnout in November."
