As of Monday, the Daviess County Clerk’s Office had 61% of absentee ballots returned for today’s primary election.
The clerk’s office sent out 18,649 ballots anticipates getting more ballots returned on Tuesday, June 23, said Richard House, Daviess County chief deputy clerk.
“I am sure we will get more than 61%,” he said. “We will be inundated with in-person voting on Tuesday, so we will have a better idea as polls close on Tuesday. I don’t know if people held on to their ballots until the last minute or looked at who was on there and decided not to deal with it. I expected to see a higher percentage at this point.”
While many eligible area voters opted to go the absentee route, there are still those who will show up in person to cast their vote, said County Clerk Leslie McCarty.
“We are anticipating a lot of people because of the circumstances,” she said. “Some people simply don’t trust the mail and want to show up and election day and do what they have was done — cast their ballot.”
Those opting for the traditional election day route will be met with a less than traditional setup.
At the Owensboro Sportscenter, the only brick and mortar polling place in the county this year, social distancing guidelines will be robust, McCarty said.
“Everything is six feet apart,” she said. “We have one entranceway and one exit. We have our check-in points divided and the voting booths are spaced out six feet apart as well. We will also have spacing stickers on the floor to ensure that voters maintain their distance.”
Daviess County registered Republicans will make their choices for president, U.S. senator and U.S. 2nd District representative. Democrats will vote for president and U.S. senator.
The Sportscenter will have 10 check-in stations, 100 voting stations and 10 paper ballot depositories. There will also be additional steps taken to ensure the safety of poll workers, and increased sanitation protocols to further ensure the safety of voters, she said.
“The poll workers will masks and shields,” she said. “We are taking every possible step with everything spread out. Luckily, the Sportscenter is huge and they have been so accommodating in helping us prepare. The National Guard will be there to help with crowd control and to wipe down the voting stations after each use.”
While the clerk’s office has prepared for a large turnout, it is difficult to know what Tuesday will bring, House said.
“We anticipate heavy turnout,” he said. “We are hoping for the best, but we don’t know what to expect. We have never done anything like this. We are working on an overflow right now in case of rain, which hopefully will not be an issue, and have tried to plan for any eventuality. ... We ask people to be patient with us and hopefully, we can get them through fast. It is a small ballot and the check-in process is fast, so hopefully, we will be ready to move.”
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Sportscenter. For those that have not sent in their ballots, they still have the opportunity to drop it off at the Daviess County Courthouse on Tuesday or mail it in, as long as their ballot is postmarked June 23, McCarty said.
“I think we will have a large turnout,” she said. “If we don’t, then I am still glad that we are over-prepared. This has been unusual, but at least we are still able to vote.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
