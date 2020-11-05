While COVID-19 has thrown its fair share of curveballs, for the Daviess County Clerk’s Office, Election Day was not one of them.
Due to changes in the election process through early mail-in voting, the coordination of six Daviess County voting centers along with other election mandates that have come along in the past eight months, it has been busy time for the clerk’s office. If anything though, they were overprepared on Tuesday, said Leslie McCarty, Daviess County clerk.
“Things really did go smoothly,” she said. “We had everything uploaded and should have everything counted by Friday afternoon. Early voting was difficult given the amount of people. ...We did 1,500 people between both locations every day. In comparison to that, Election Day was slow. People seemed happy with early voting and as always, there are things that could be improved or different.
“By the next election, we could very well see new changes on part of the legislature to make some of what we did this year permanent.”
One of the numerous COVID-19-inspired changes was the way that the clerk’s office disseminated election numbers via its website, opting for an updated PDF as opposed to their traditional scrolling system, said Richard House, chief deputy clerk.
“Because we only had six locations, our IT department decided to shift from the scrolling results screen to the updated PDF,” he said. “Even with that, we had the results in around 7:15 p.m. which is the same time if not earlier than we usually have results in. We have had a lot of complaints before with the scrolling option because people have to refresh their screen. Our IT department put out that PDF and updated it because there were issues with the scrolling page given that we had six locations as opposed to 56 precincts.”
While the PDF option worked, it is likely that the next election cycle will see a different avenue in terms of conveying results, he said.
“It took a while to break down the voting centers because we had 54 machines, but in the end, we still got our results in at the same time that we usually do,” he said.
“Right now we don’t know what the legislature is going to do as far as voting centers and early voting. This was a one-time deal and we will work out something for the future based off of how the legislature lands on voting protocols in the future. We will adapt our results based on their decisions and hopefully, they will give us time to prepare for everything.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
