Carolyn and Emil Ahnell voted Tuesday afternoon at Owensboro High School. Emil Ahnell wore his hat showing him to be a veteran of World War II.
"We always vote. It's most important," Carolyn Ahnell said.
"I fought for that right," Emil Ahnell said.
Across the Owensboro region, voter turnout was higher than anticipated, clerks in Daviess County and surrounding counties said.
Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty said Tuesday afternoon that the office had processed a high number of mail-in ballots, and that information from the polls suggested more people were turning out to vote.
"I think it's going to be a bigger turnout," McCarty said. The clerk's office had processed 345 absentee ballots as of mid-afternoon, and Owensboro Christian Church has had almost 900 voters go through by 1:30 p.m., McCarty said.
The voting precincts have "been packed," McCarty said, adding that she hoped turnout would exceed expectations. On Monday, clerk's office officials said between 34 and 37 percent of county voters were expected to cast ballots.
A high turnout "would really send a strong message that we do care and do vote," McCarty said.
Tuesday was the first election under Daviess County's consolidated precincts. Also, the county was testing new voting machines in three precincts. The machines were being tested on behalf of Tennessee, which is considering purchasing the machines, and Daviess clerk's officials said previously they are interested in purchasing the machines after the 2020 election.
The test machines were in use at Owensboro High School and voter Dianne Ford was not enthusiastic about her experience.
"I hate that stupid machine," Ford exclaimed once she was outside the precinct. "I absolutely hate it." For her, the process, which involved several steps, took longer than she anticipated.
"It usually takes me five minutes to run in and vote," Ford said. With the machines being tested, "I might be here until six o'clock," she said.
A voter contacted the Messenger-Inquirer, concerned that the machines being tested did not guarantee a person's vote was anonymous. Once a person was checked in at a polling place using the machines, they were given a code to punch into the machine in order to call up the ballot.
Richard House, chief deputy clerk for Daviess County, said the number could not be used to identify how a person had voted.
"The e-poll books (used to check in voters at the polls) and the machines are completely separate," House said. The code tells the machine what ballot to pull up for the voter, but can't be used to tell how a person voted, House said.
"It isn't tied to any voter," House said.
Jennifer Hinch, who also voted on the test machines, said she didn't have any trouble voting.
"I didn't mind the machine. To me, I think it's easier," Hinch said. "In fact (poll workers) are there to guide people through it."
There hadn't been any reports of voters not being able to find their precincts, McCarty said.
Ford said she makes it a point to vote in every election.
"I promised myself a long time ago I'd go to the polls and vote," said Ford said, who votes in honor of her grandmother.
"She grew up during the days when women couldn't vote," she said.
Other regional counties reported higher than expected numbers of people at the polls Tuesday.
"We've had great turnout," said Carol Eaton, McLean County's clerk. "I'm going to say we are going to be 40 to 50 percent."
Ohio County Clerk Bess Tichenor Ralph said the county had already hit 27 percent turnout by Tuesday afternoon. Ralph has projected between 20 and 25 percent voter participation.
"We might hit 30 percent," Ralph said.
Muhlenberg County Clerk Crystal Smith said she anticipated turnout would exceed the 25 to 30 percent county officials had projected, and Trina Ogle, Hancock County's clerk, said she was not surprised by voter participation in the county.
"We've had a really good turnout. We've been busy," Ogle said.
Terence Thompson, who voted at Owensboro High School on Tuesday afternoon, said the importance of voting was instilled in him at the time he first became eligible to vote.
"My father had us going when I was 18, and I've been doing it ever since," Thompson said. "I feel too many people sacrificed for me not to do that."
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.