Cleveland-Cliffs, North America's largest producer of iron ore, is buying AK Steel in a stock deal worth about $1.1 billion.
In news releases, the companies said that linking Cleveland-Cliff’s iron ore pellet production with AK Steel’s rolled and stainless steel operations is a smart business move.
"Everything is looking good," Valerie Schmidt, special projects coordinator for the Lincolnland Economic Development Corp. in Rockport, Indiana, said of the AK Steel plant there.
"They say it's going to be business as usual," she said.
That's important because the plant has 1,000 people working there -- 400 direct employees and 600 vendors, contractors and others, Schmidt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.