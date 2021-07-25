With online resources and television shows making family history more popular than ever, local historical societies and state archives still have a lot to offer for budding family researchers and seasoned genealogists alike.
For Daviess County residents with roots in the community, the Kentucky Room at the Daviess County Public Library offers a variety of historical records to help people in building their family tree.
Savannah Warren, DCPL special collections manager, said the library not only has many resources for family researchers, but library staff members are also on hand to help people work through any roadblocks they might come across while doing their research.
“We have all kinds of local history records, genealogy records,” Warren said. “We have local marriage records, wills, Kentucky death records, tax records, Civil War service records, newspapers, an obituary index and some photo collections.”
The DCPL collection also includes family histories that have been completed previously and given to the library to help others piece together their family story.
“We do research for people all the time,” she said.
Warren said that while the library usually hosts a history- or genealogy-themed event every month, there are still some community members that are not aware that there are trained professionals ready and willing to help people with their family trees.
“We can show people how to get started, and we will teach you how to do it and give you all the resources,” she said.
For Ohio County residents, the Ohio County Library offers many of the same resources as its Daviess County neighbor.
Helen McKeown of the Ohio County Historical Society said the Ohio County Library Annex is where the bulk of the area’s local genealogy resources are located. When the annex was built, it was decided it would be best to consolidate resources and have one central location for researchers.
“Since the historical society is right next to the library annex, it made sense,” McKeown said. “They are open longer hours than we were, and it made a better library for all the books to be combined.”
Over at the historical society, a Veterans’ Museum documents the service of more than 1,000 Ohio County residents who have served in the United States military dating back to the American Revolution.
McKeown said the library and museum properties are adjoining, making it convenient for researchers to utilize both facilities.
The biggest genealogy archive in the state is located at the Kentucky Historical Society in Frankfort.
Cherie Daniels, head of library archives, said that while online platforms do provide researchers with some records and the ability to research from the comfort of their own homes, online records are just a fraction of what is actually out there to discover.
“You have two major companies, Ancestry and Family Search,” Daniels said. “They are usually competing against each other, trying to get the stuff digitized as fast as they can, but it is still just a tiny amount of what exists.”
With a collection that has been expanding since 1836 and more than 30,000 surname files, the Kentucky State Historical Society helps to fill in records that perhaps are not available anywhere online.
“We are a major hub,” Daniels said. “We do collect on all 120 counties, so we are going to have something from every county.”
Daniels said her best advice for those just beginning their family history research is to begin with themselves.
“Get a piece of paper and document who you are and look at all the records you might need to prove who you are,” she said. “Think about all the pieces of paper that might document your existence, and then from there you go on and go to the next generation.”
Daniels said it is also important to utilize what family records might be at home and talk with family members about anything they might have that could help you trace your lineage and build a family tree.
While television shows have led to more people becoming interested in researching their family history, Daniels said those shows show an overly simplified version of what family research is actually like.
“So much of that marketing has gone into oversimplifying the process of research for people, that they are sometimes almost doomed coming out of the gate because they think they can find something very simply and they get discouraged really easily if it is a little bit tough,” she said.
“It is fun, it is easy to a point, but it is still research and there is still some legwork that goes along with it, but it is very rewarding.”
