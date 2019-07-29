Clogging club sees diverse participants

For almost 30 years, Barbara Huskisson, 76, has been clogging.
"(I like) the exercise, and it keeps you moving," Huskisson said.
Huskisson is a student in Barry Lanham's summer clogging class. The class seeks to educate its students in the art of clog dancing, which has its origin in the Appalachian Mountains.
Lanham said he got involved in clogging after he first saw the dance on the Grand Ole Opry.
"When a class was offered in Owensboro, I thought it sounded like something fun and unique to do," Lanham said. "I took the classes and I fell in love with the dance."
Lanham said clogging is a dance style which mixes Irish, German, Scottish English and Native American steps.
For the dance, cloggers wear shoes fitted with taps that produce a clicking sound when they step. In 2006, clogging was named the official Kentucky state dance.
For some, clogging provides theraputic help.
"I sleep better on Tuesday nights than I do when I'm not clogging," said Denise Spencer. "It keeps me going."
Spencer, 65, said she enjoys clogging not only because of the sleep help it provides, but also because it helps to ease pain.
"I have had some pains and stuff, but when I don't clog I hurt more," Spencer said.
Earlier this year, Lanham said the clogging class was featured on Kentucky Educational Television's "Kentucky Life."
Lanham said that for this, interviews were conducted with students and a class was filmed.
The class taught by Lanham takes place every Tuesday night during the summer. This year, Lanham said he has about 50 students.
To join the class, there is a registration fee. Lanham said the fee varies depending upon the number of classes someone wishes to take.
"There's a lot of community support for it and it's just really building and really growing," Lanham said.
One student, Taylor Latham, 17, said he has been clogging for about eight months. Latham said he learned about the class from one of his friends.
"The dancing is fun for its own sake, and we have a very good teacher," Latham said. "This is something I'd like to do for a long time."
Lanham said he also participates in state outreach and school programs to further widen clogging's base.
"We have a group of (dancers) go out and do the programs," Lanham said. "The kids love it because it is a unique dance experience for them."
For more information on the clogging classes, visit Barry Lanham's Footstompin' Express on Facebook.
Jack Dobbs, 270-691-7360, jdobbs@messenger-inquirer.com.
