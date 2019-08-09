Sept. 14 will be a busy Saturday in Owensboro.
The Owensboro Air Show will be in the skies over the Ohio River from 12:30 to 4 p.m.
The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum will launch a Downtown ROMP festival on its outdoor stage with four bands, starting about 4:30 p.m. and lasting until about 10:30 p.m.
And Buzz Casey, an Indianapolis promoter, is bringing "The Last Outlaw Tour 2019" with David Allan Coe, Confederate Railroad and five other "country outlaw" acts to the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds at Philpot from 2 to 11:30 p.m.
He said he knows about the other events, but Sept. 14 was the only date that both the fairgrounds and Coe were available at the same time.
Coe's hits include "Mona Lisa Lost Her Smile," "The Ride,""You Never Even Called Me by My Name" and "She Used to Love Me a Lot."
He was a favorite at the old Executive Inn Rivermont, appearing there several times as well as at other clubs in the area.
In fact, Coe was scheduled to appear at the Executive Inn in the summer of 2008.
But the hotel closed two months before the show.
"He hasn't been in that area for several years," Casey said. "He wants to get back there. We thought it was time."
Coe, who wrote Johnny Paycheck's classic "Take This Job And Shove It," will celebrate his 80th birthday a week before the local show.
Casey said Coe will take the stage at the fairgrounds about 10 p.m.
That leaves air show fans plenty of time to get there, he said.
The "Last Outlaw Tour" doesn't mean that Coe is retiring, Casey said.
"It's the 'Last Outlaw Tour 2019'," he said.
There may be a "Last Outlaw Tour 2020."
Confederate Railroad began performing in 1987, backing such "outlaw" singers as Coe and Paycheck before hitting the big time on its own in the 1990s with hits like "Daddy Never Was The Cadillac Kind," "Trashy Women" and "She Never Cried (When Ol' Yeller Died)."
They also played the Executive Inn several times.
The band got a lot of attention this summer when the Ulster County Fair in upstate New York and the Illinois State Fair canceled its performance because of its name and logo.
"We feel lucky to have them on the show," Casey said. "They're still doing great business."
Whey Jennings, grandson of Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter, is carrying on his grandfather's "outlaw" image.
His first album, "Voices From The Gallows," is a mixture of country, southern rock, blues and gospel.
Blackford Creek, a six-year-old country-rock band from Owensboro, will also be performing along with Chandler "Rowdy" Roberts, Jason Evans and Whiskey Alibi.
Tickets are $50 for VIP and $25 for general admission.
They are available at www.eventbrite.com.
VIP tickets include seats in front of the stage, VIP parking, six beer tickets and one "Make Country Music Great Again" T-shirt.
Motorcycle parking will be available.
