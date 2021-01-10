Prior to sitting down at my laptop, I poured myself a hot cup of coffee with the hope it would stir my brain into a better column-writing position.
As best I can recollect, I probably started drinking coffee at an earlier age than most folks. And following in the footsteps of my mom, I drank it with cream and sugar.
And guess what?
Coffee didn’t help me in grade school anymore than it’s going to help me write this column.
And it didn’t make me a better marble shooter or improve my ability at making homemade kites.
Then came the Korean War — or police action as some put it — and I decided my next four years would be spent in the U.S. Navy.
And guess what again?
Coffee, of all things, would play a minor role in my decision to become a member of the military.
My tour of duty started at the U.S. Naval Training Center near Chicago and it was my first morning trip to the chow hall that I would get one of my first very stern instructions.
“What in the h-— are you doing, sailor?” came the demanding words of another sailor who had more stripes on his uniform sleeve than did I.
“I’m fixing a cup of coffee to go with my breakfast,” I said with what I thought was a pretty good answer.
But it wasn’t.
“Good sailors don’t drink cream and sugar in their coffee,” that same voice snapped, “Good sailors drink it black!”
I hadn’t been a sailor long enough to know how coffee was supposed to be consumed so I took him at his word. And believe it or not, that’s the way I’ve drunk it ever since.
Isn’t this an outstanding column? Everybody and their great grandmothers are interested in how I drank my coffee then and now. In fact, I’ll bet I get a lot of calls wanting to know who that other sailor was instead of just a voice.
But, the story was true. It just didn’t make a lot of sense.
Believe it or not, I’m going to get back in the column-writing business as soon as my mind forgets my age and the U.S. Navy is 100 oceans away from reality. And I just might start again drinking my coffee with cream and sugar just to show I’m not swayed by voices without bodies.
•••
If I live another four years I’ll have to go through another presidential election and I’m not sure the one just past will make it worth the effort.
From where I stand and in keeping with the rest of this column, politics has rocked my boat of understanding and left me with the hope that a few good people will work up another U.S. Constitution. The one we’ve got now — or at least part of it — seems to have fallen victim to stupidity.
I’m not writing this in the capacity of a Republican or Democrat or a judge or jury. Instead, I’m looking back to my term in life when Franklin D, Roosevelt was president and how no presidential election since has known the political disruption we’ve just experienced.
If I may slide into a little fit of patriotism, that’s just not the American way.
I am sad, sick at heart and suffocating in an era I do not recognize or understand.
