Coffee with the boys on a regular basis goes a long way with an old man’s recreation schedule.
And please don’t take that to mean such gatherings always energize the mind or enrich the soul.
I’ve been a part of such get-togethers for a long time and have gone full circle with meaningful evaluations. What I’ve found is that the participants — almost always friends — can canvas a variety of issues, both local and national, and throw in a little nonsense to boot.
They can laugh, get a little crossways and end up planning the next day’s session.
Go to any restaurant in Owensboro on any given morning and chances are you will spot a regular coffee group. And another chance is that you’ll likely hear them before seeing them.
My first experience with a morning coffee group came in the early 1970s while working at a newspaper in Hartford. Being a total stranger from Owensboro I suddenly found myself in a county with more Republicans than Democrats could count.
And Catholics were fewer than rattlesnakes at a mongoose convention.
My morning stop-off place in Hartford was Casebier’s Restaurant where I did not know any of the regular customers. But out of the kindness of their hearts, I was welcomed to join a group of men that apparently had been gathering there for some time.
Early in my membership, the coffee crew’s conversation turned to religion and I immediately knew I was going to be outnumbered by several to one.
And sure enough, one of the members asked what my religion was, and I, without reservation, told them I was a Catholic.
That admission didn’t seem to bother anybody — anybody except one that is — and he carried the issue into a new realm.
“You’re a Catholic?” he asked with a measure of surprise.
“Yes I am.” I responded.
“Well,” he said, “let me hear you say something in Catholic.”
And please, don’t take that little verbal encounter to mean Catholics are not respected or accepted in Ohio County.
It takes all kinds to make up a really good morning coffee crew. Take a bunch currently gathering at Gary’s Drive-in. The membership involves two elderly former classmates, myself and Bill Johnson, Bill’s jokingly outspoken brother, Pete Johnson, and Bill Van Winkle, the relative youngster and son of former Owensboro High Principal Billy Van Winkle.
Only time will tell if that group will ever jell into a workable morning coffee crew.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.