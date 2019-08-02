Coleman pledges more collaboration with western Kentucky law enforcement

U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman, who covers 53 counties in western Kentucky, said Thursday his office is doing more to collaborate with local law enforcement agencies across his district.
"We've not been the partner we've needed to be outside Jefferson County," Coleman said during an interview at the Messenger-Inquirer. Coleman was in town because he'd addressed the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police on Wednesday night at the Owensboro Convention Center.
"You shouldn't expect less of us, you shouldn't expect less of your federal government the further you get from Lexington and Louisville," Coleman said.
The U.S. Attorney's office handles federal criminal cases. Coleman, who is a Daviess County native, said his goal is to help local agencies target serious drug and weapons offenders.
The office has focused a lot of attention on Louisville because of the high number of homicides in the city, Coleman said.
Between 2014 and 2016, homicides in Louisville increased 110%, he said.
"You just default to your own backyard," Coleman said, whose office is in Louisville. But the agency is making a concerted effort to partner with police, sheriff's departments and prosecutors throughout the western district, he said.
"There are tools we have in the federal system (that counties) simply do not have in the state system," Coleman said. For example, there is no parole in the federal system and some crimes do carry mandatory minimum sentences.
Mandatory minimums "are for the most serious offenses," he said.
In April, Coleman announced his office had indicted eight Owensboro residents on federal firearms charges. He said Thursday that decisions to take cases to the federal level rather than to state court are made in collaboration with local law enforcement officials.
Agencies are collaborating better today than they have in the past, Coleman said. In previous years, state and federal agencies haven't worked well together "because of our own ego and what it says on our badge.
"But what I do think is driving cooperation now is the threat of narcotics we haven't seen before," because of drug trafficking from large drug cartels, he said.
While opioids have had a major impact on Lexington, Louisville, northern and eastern Kentucky, methamphetamine has long been the dominant drug in western Kentucky. Purer, less-expensive crystal meth imported by the Mexican cartels has replaced traditional meth labs that used farming chemicals like anhydrous ammonia.
"Cartels in Mexico identified western Kentucky as an untapped market," Coleman said. "... All of the drugs we see, the threat to families and kids, come from Mexico."
Coleman said his office has taken on firearms cases in other parts of the district and federal prosecutors want to keep helping local agencies send serious offenders to prison.
"It's not the feds riding in on a white horse," Coleman said. " ... It's the feds coming alongside your chief and sheriff, saying, 'What tools can we bring?' "
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
