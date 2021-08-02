Colleges plan for a ‘normal’ fall semester
While many college campuses have been far from vacant this summer, all are gearing up for the fall semester that is slated for most to kick off in mid-August.
Officials from Brescia University, Kentucky Wesleyan College, Owensboro Community & Technical College, and Western Kentucky University-Owensboro say they will be following guidelines set forth by the CDC. Those guidelines include allowing vaccinated individuals to go unmasked indoors, and highly recommend those who are unvaccinated to continuing masking while inside.
The CDC also recommends that individuals who are fully vaccinated should wear masks indoors in places with high COVID-19 transmission rates, and in places where the vaccination rate is low. That includes Daviess County.
Area colleges are also highly encouraging students to get vaccinated, and some are even offering vaccination clinics and incentives for students.
Both Brescia and OCTC will welcome students back to campus for the 2021 fall semester on Aug. 16. Officials from both institutions say they are allowing individuals who are fully vaccinated the option to go unmasked indoors.
The Rev. Larry Hostetter, Brescia’s president, said plans at this point are to move forward with a fall semester that is “as normal as possible.”
However, he said, with everything in flux at this time regarding COVID-19 and the Delta variant, that may change. Keeping in mind that changes are ever possible, Brescia will welcome students back to in-person classes.
“We are strongly, strongly encouraging our students to be vaccinated, and in fact, we will have a vaccine clinic during the first week of school to provide incentive to do that,” Hostetter said.
Scott Williams, OCTC president, said the school is operating under similar assumptions: plans are in place, but school officials are prepared to adjust to any mandates or protocols set forth by the CDC or state and local health officials.
“We are following the CDC’s guidelines as they currently are,” he said. “Things could change tomorrow.”
OCTC is also providing students the opportunity to take courses in person, virtually, or a hybrid of both in-person and virtual.
The first day of classes for WKU-Owensboro students is Aug. 23, and plans are for all of the university’s satellite campuses to follow the Healthy on the Hill guidelines, which are updated regularly.
Those guidelines call for masking to be required in certain areas, and under certain conditions, but officials say they “anticipate a return to normal operations on the Hill for the Fall 2021 semester.”
Derick Strode, WKU’s director of regional campuses, said students are encouraged to be vaccinated, and all individuals on campus who are not vaccinated are expected to wear a mask.
“All of this is contingent upon any state and or federal mandates,” Strode said.
Kentucky Wesleyan College President Thomas Mitzel said KWC is offering $250 for every student who shows proof of vaccination for the fall semester, or participates in the college’s vaccination clinic that will be offered.
KWC students return for the fall semester on Aug. 24, and Mitzel said unvaccinated students are required to be tested for COVID-19.
“They have to show a negative test or a vaccination card,” he said of returning students. “Any student who is vaccinated does not have to follow the testing protocols.”
Mitzel said the big message he and other KWC officials are trying to get across is that students have an opportunity to help protect the entire community from the potential spread by becoming vaccinated and staying smart and safe.
“Since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, we as a college have tried to keep everybody safe as possible,” Mitzel said. “Vaccines have shown to be the quickest and most effective way to keep everybody safe. That is a message we are trying to get across.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
