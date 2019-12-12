Owensboro Transit System's free bus ride for college students program has been a boon for area students.
The program offers free bus rides on OTS for students with current student IDs attending Owensboro Technical & Community College and Kentucky Wesleyan College.
Since the program ramped up in August, more than 2,800 free rides have been given to OCTC students, said Pamela Canary, OTS system manager.
"One of my personal goals, after I transitioned into this role, was to encourage ridership and come up with different ways to create a more diverse ridership," she said. "It was a matter of opening the discussion of would you be interested in having an agreement for us to provide transportation for a lump sum. We also have an agreement with Kentucky Wesleyan College and have seen an increase with them as well. There was a misconception that most students had or didn't need transportation. Our numbers are showing that there is a need."
Such a need in fact, that when Canary started reaching out to area schools, OCTC was ready to jump on board, said Mike Rodgers, OCTC chief institutional officer.
"We had heard from multiple students as well as faculty and staff about many of our students having transportation issues," he said. "The opportunity to work with OTS presented itself and the rest is history. If they live in Owensboro they can use it for whatever they need. It has allowed a group of students with a barrier, to overcome that barrier and allow them to advance their studies. It has been especially key with GED and adult education students. A lot of these folks have an issue getting across town. Now they can travel between campuses, work, etc."
Last year, OTS provided more than 315,000 total rides.
Canary's goal, aside from continuing to evolve the transit system, is to also include more schools, she said.
"I have communicated with Brescia and Owensboro Public Schools and we are hoping to work out an arrangement with them as well," she said. "I want people to use the system as much as they can. It is a truly valuable and much-needed system for the entire community that serves a diverse need. It is all about partnerships, education and I hope word of mouth. For our size those numbers are amazing. I hope we continue to grow and offer more routes."
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
