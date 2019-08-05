Combest Pool goes to the dogs

Tails could be seen wagging furiously from the backseats of the vehicles pulling into the Combest Pool parking lot on Sunday as owners struggled to leash their excited canines, or, in a few cases, place doggie life-jackets on them.
Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department's annual Gone to the Dogs swimming event marks the end of the swimming season for city pools, but it's also a day families can enjoy special time with their four-legged friends. More than 100 people crowded the swimming area while they played with their dogs, watched them swim, or coaxed them into the water.
Lura McElhearn, one of the Combest Pool managers, said providing families the opportunity to have a unique play evening with their dogs is what the event is all about.
"It's to bring families out with their dogs, because there isn't a whole lot for dogs to do in Owensboro," she said.
It's fun for her to especially watch kids interacting with their dogs in the pool.
"It's just a good, fun activity for all the kids and their pets," she said.
This year was the 15th year the city has held the event for the community. Admission is typically free for pet owners each year, but the cost for dogs to participate is $8 per dog. Throughout the two-hour event contests took place, including owner/dog look alike, best trick, canine best swimsuit, best water retrieve, biggest splash, fastest dog paddle, and best shake.
Courtney Beck used to have a pool that her dog Ty would frequent regularly, so she thought he would enjoy another venture to the pool.
She was mistaken.
Ty, a three-year-old Dalmatian, clung to her when she waded away from the wall of the pool. When Beck would let him go, he's splash his way back to the edge.
"I guess now he's not into it," she said, laughing and reassuring Ty lovingly.
This was her first time attending the event, that she thought would also be good exercise for Ty.
"I wanted him to come because I thought he liked water," she said. "I guess that's not the case anymore."
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
