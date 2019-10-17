Combs to present lecture on humor

Ellie Magnuson was one of John Combs' special friends, which is why he is looking forward to speaking during this year's Ellie Magnuson Lecture in Literature and Science.
The lecture will take place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Rogers Hall at the Winchester Center at Kentucky Wesleyan College, where Combs is a professor emeritus of English.
It is free and open to the public, and a reception will follow.
He was a full-time professor for 32 years and an adjunct professor for 10 years, teaching British literature, and British survey courses and literature from 1600 to the present.
This is the third time Combs has given the Ellie Magnuson lecture, which he said is a privilege.
"I intend to first talk about the uses of humor in British and American literature, and then I'm going to make an argument that humor helps us not only psychosomatically, but also it has physiological and scientific ways of helping us," Combs said. "Then I'm going to talk about my own personal experience with humor in therapy as a cancer survivor."
Combs will turn 90 years old in a few months.
"This will be the last lecture," he said. "Ellie was a good friend of mine. It's always a privilege and really an honor to get to memorialize her with a lecture."
According to information provided by KWC, Combs is a native of Stafford, Oklahoma, and holds a Ph.D. in English from the University of Texas, a master of arts in English from Texas A & M, a bachelor's degree in theology from Southern Methodist University and a bachelor degree in Speech from Southwestern Oklahoma University. He was honored as the Outstanding Professor at Wesleyan in 1985 and was recognized with the President's Award for Teaching Excellence and Campus Leadership in 1992.
The Ellie Magnuson Lectures in Literature and Science honor the memory of Ellie Magnuson (1937-1989), a medical technologist with a passion for English literature, history and travel.
For more information about this event or others at Kentucky Wesleyan, visit kwc.edu.
