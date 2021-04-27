The Comedy Caravan will be rolling into Owensboro’s Bar Louie on Thursday night for a benefit performance for The Whitesville Historical Society.
Leslie McCarty, society president, said Monday that this is the first time that the historical society, which was founded in 2016, has hosted this type of fundraiser.
“It is a fundraiser because like every other nonprofit we have monthly expenses,” she said Monday. “Part of it is to raise money for our expenses but the other part of it is to raise awareness.”
McCarty said they are also working on the restoration of the James L. Stinnett House, which the society owns and was officially added to the National Register of Historic Places last year.
The society purchased the Victorian-style home, known locally as the Kelly House, for $97,000 in 2017 with the goal of restoring it into a museum accurately depicting life in the town during the mid-1800s. However, before it can house anything, the society has to restore it, something that will be a costly and time-consuming venture.
As the only other incorporated city in Daviess County, McCarty said the idea is also to share the mission of the nonprofit and to let people know that it is a part of the community working to preserve its history.
McCarty said that like a lot of other nonprofit organizations, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Whitesville Historical Society to rethink its fundraising efforts. Now that more people are being vaccinated against the virus, Thursday’s comedy show marks a return to in-person fundraising events.
Tickets for the show, which will be at 8 p.m., Thursday at Bar Louie, 234 Frederica St. in Owensboro, are currently on sale for $15 with $10 of each ticket sale to be donated to the Whitesville Historical Society. Any remaining tickets will be available for sale at the door.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
