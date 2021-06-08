The Daviess County Public Library will host “Comic Fandom Trivia” with Vance Hardesty for its first live trivia event of the year on June 19.
The free event, which begins at 6 p.m., will be led by local resident and founder of the website www.fandomcorrespondents.com.
With a difficulty level geared toward teenagers and adults, participants will have to make their way through different rounds of trivia, with each round about a different comic book or comic book character.
“You can play as a team, you can come play by yourself,” library associate Wesley Johnson said Monday. “Most people have two or three people with them and play as a team.”
In addition to a fun evening with fellow fandom enthusiasts, the winners won’t be walking away empty-handed from the library at 2020 Frederica St. in Owensboro.
“There will definitely be some good prizes for people to pick up,” Johnson said. “We have got some T-shirts, a comic book collection and some other stuff too.”
Hardesty said Monday that he, along with his siblings and a best friend, began Fandom Correspondents in 2016 as a website and Youtube channel dedicated to comics, video games and movies.
“Basically just the fandom stuff, the nerdy stuff we all love,” he said.
The group then began hosting trivia nights and different businesses around Owensboro and started working with DCPL in 2019.
Hardesty said the theme of the event depends on what is going on in the fandom universe at the time.
“We did a big Star Wars night when one of the movies came out, we will do video game nights,” he said. “We have always just called it fandom night — that way it fits over every market, basically.”
“We all have an extensive knowledge of the different things that go on in the world of comics and video games and old television series.”
Hardesty said a trivia night typically involves multiple rounds of questions with six questions per round and sometimes a bonus round thrown in for good measure.
Johnson said he believes comic books fit right in at the library.
“We have got a pretty extensive graphic novel collection,” he said. “We really embrace that side of things too. It’s literature.”
For more information about Comic Fandom Trivia and other upcoming events at the DCPL, visit www.dcplibrary.org.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
