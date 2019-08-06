A proposal to change the city’s curfew for minors from 1 a.m. to the earlier time of 11 p.m. was pitched Tuesday during the regular meeting of the Owensboro City Commission.
Tim Collier, founder of My Brothers Keeper, used the public comment period to approach Mayor Tom Watson and Commission members Mayor Pro Tem Larry Maglinger, Pam Smith-Wright, Larry Conder and Jeff Sanford about the plan.
Currently, the city’s ordinance states, “A parent is prohibited from letting a minor be in or upon a public place between the hours of 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. during any day of the week.”
Collier outlined reasons why the activist group believed that moving the city’s curfew two hours back was necessary.
“Curfews have many advantages, which include helping kids stay out of trouble, better time management, less sleep deprivation and increased focus in school, to name a few,” Collier said. “Many high-risk behaviors occur later in the evenings. …When a curfew is enforced consistently, there is assurance that teens will be in a safer environment.”
My Brothers Keeper was founded in June as a response to the rise in violence within the city and county. So far this year, there have been five murders within the city and two in the county, bringing the total number of gun-related homicides in Daviess County up to seven — higher already than the total number from last year.
Since then, the group has called upon city officials to take measures to stem the violence.
After Collier made his curfew proposal, there was no discussion by the commission other than by Watson who said, “We’ll take it under advisement.”
However, when asked after the meeting about what they thought about changing the curfew, Watson and the commissioners said it was worth exploring.
Before saying they were in favor or against it, Smith-Wright and Maglinger said they still have questions that need to be answered.
“When I was in high school, after a football game, we’d have a sock hop in the gym,” Smith-Wright said. “And the football game wasn’t over until 10 o’clock. …So those kids would be out past 11 o’clock. I think it’s worth considering but I haven’t really made any decision because there some things we need to discuss.”
Sanford said he agrees that juveniles should be in their homes before 1 a.m but he was undecided on the appropriate curfew time if it were changed.
“I’m not sure about the time 11,” Sanford said. “I think 1 is probably a little bit too late … and a lot of things they put in (the proposal) made a lot of sense to me.”
Conder said it’s the enforcement side that he’s concerned about when it comes to curfews.
“It makes sense as long as enforcement comes through the parents,” Conder said. “I have always thought when you change a curfew — you can have whatever time you want to — and to predicate that enforcement on the police officer all the time, making our police the bad guy in this situation, can turn into a worse result than what you’re trying to get. So what you want is for the parents to be engaged and for them to agree that, yes, we know there’s a problem and we’re going to step up for our kids, too, along with the police.”
Watson said his decision about the curfew will be influenced by Owensboro Police Department Chief Art Ealum.
“Enforcement is the issue and it’s going to be up to the chief,” Watson said. “He’s going to lead my discussion on it.”
Ealum said for the curfew to work it’s not just about his officers enforcing it.
“Curfew violations, the way they are written, are very frustrating for officers,” Ealum said. “Because everybody has to be aligned. That means the community has to be aligned with that curfew, the courts, the judges, police officers, the commission — everybody.”
Ealum said another problem with the city’s current ordinance is that it’s the parents who are charged if their child is caught after curfew.
“There are parents out there who are clueless,” Ealum said. “You can’t stop a 16-year-old from climbing out a bedroom window if you’re asleep because you got to go to work the next day.”
Although Collier wasn't given any feedback during meeting, he said he was optimistic that the proposal would at least be considered by the commission.
"When (the mayor) says he's going to actually look at something, I believe he's actually going to look at it," Collier said. "And some of the vibes I've gotten from the rest of the commissioners, they want to do it but they want to look it over to see how they can do it."
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
