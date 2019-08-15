Owensboro's Parking Committee, at its September meeting, is expected to discuss options about how the city will monitor downtown parking in the future.
According to Owensboro Public Events Director Tim Ross, the committee plans to revisit the parking issue, which revolves around enforcement.
“We’re doing research with other cities about ways to better utilize the parking between the garages and street parking,” Ross said.
Many of the downtown parking spaces have 2-hour signs, with some posted for 30 minutes, to limit the amount of time the same vehicle can occupy a spot.
And for years, Owensboro Police Department has employed a part-time parking enforcement officer who chalked car tires as a way of monitoring how long a vehicle remained in the same space.
But in April, a federal appeals court ruled the chalking tires violated the Fourth Amendment, finding that an officer marking vehicle tires with chalk is an unlawful form of trespass that should require a warrant.
The ruling affected enforcement agencies in Kentucky and three other states prohibiting them from chalking car tires as a means of enforcement.
According to Officer Andrew Boggess, OPD’s spokesman, the parking enforcement officer is still monitoring downtown parking and other parts of the city as well.
“Not being able to chalk the tires has made enforcing the time restrictions much more difficult,” Boggess said.
So far, parking meters, digital monitoring and photos have been floated by parking officials.
However, no official recommendations have been made.
“Any changes the parking committee would make or recommend would ultimately go before the city commission,” Boggess said. “And ultimately, the city commission would have to vote on it and make it to where it’s a city ordinance. At that point, it’s enforceable.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.