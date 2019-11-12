'Commonwealth Caucus' to hold session in Owensboro Tuesday to discuss bipartisan solutions to state problems

A group of Democratic state lawmakers will hold a public forum Tuesday, Nov. 12, where they hope people from all points of the political spectrum can discuss issues on which Republicans and Democrats can work together in Frankfort.
The Commonwealth Caucus, which consists of seven Democratic members of the state House, will hold the forum at 6 p.m. at the Laborers International Union of North America, Local 1392 union hall at 827 Old Hartford Road.
Rep. Cherlynn Stevenson, a Lexington Democrat, said the group has also several public meetings across the state. The group wants to promote bipartisan work in Frankfort, she said.
"I really want us to start having conversations again," Stevenson said. "I feel the disparity between parties has gotten so wide, and we're so far apart, we need to come back together.
"I'm hoping we can start to bridge that gap and come together over our shared values," Stevenson said.
Republican House members approached about the caucus were reluctant to take part, she said.
"They were worried about some repercussions from being involved," Stevenson said. " ... There is an election year coming up, so I understand their hesitance."
When asked if bipartisan work is currently taking place in the General Assembly, Stevenson said, "there's some, but it's few and far between."
But there are issues where the parties can work together, such as education, health care and economic development, she said.
"All you have to do is scroll through social media and you see people butting heads over wedge issues " that divide people. Citizens and state officials "need to start focusing on what we have in common," she said.
Elected officials will start the forum, but will discuss issues brought forward by the public.
"We depend heavily on questions from the audience," she said, and although there are regional differences in the issues people bring forward, there have been common concerns.
"Just because people come from different places, or look or talk a little bit differently, doesn't mean (their) everyday challenges are different," she said.
