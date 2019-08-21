Community Dental Clinic celebrating 10 years -- Open house set for Friday

Prior to the establishment of the Community Dental Clinic in 2009, there was no place within Daviess County or the region for Medicaid recipients or non-insured individuals to receive low-cost oral care.
But on Friday, the Community Dental Clinic at 2811 New Hartford Road will celebrate 10 years with an open house from 4 to 6 p.m.
For eight of those years, the nonprofit's central figure has been Brandon Taylor, clinical director and currently the lone full-time dentist. Taylor's wife, Kim, acts as the patient advocate. They oversee a staff of seven full-time employees and one part-time grant writer.
"Prior to me, it was part-time dentists and I was the first full-time dentist," Brandon Taylor said.
Brandon Taylor, an Ohio County native, initially enrolled as a pre-med student at Kentucky Wesleyan College before committing to dentistry around his sophomore year.
He would go on to graduate from the University of Louisville's School of Dentistry and spent time in the Navy as a dentist.
Still, his career path was to treat patients out of a private practice, which he did briefly.
But along the way, he found his "calling."
"I was like most of the dental students we host; you think about how you're going to be doing veneers, crowns and creating these gorgeous smiles," Brandon Taylor said. "I never thought I would have the opportunity to heal people as much as I do. The word 'healing' isn't the word I would've used for what I thought I was going to do for the rest of my life."
Community Dental is 99% Medicaid and 1% self-pay and doesn't accept any private dental insurance.
Those who self-pay can receive a discounted rate that's based off federal poverty guidelines.
"We'll get young 20-year-olds in here and this is the first time they've ever been to a dentist," Kim Taylor said. "And they come to us when they're already in bad shape. People tend not to go to the dentist unless they're in pain."
Community Dental does work with the local school systems by providing free dental screenings during the fall.
Kim Taylor said the goal is to reach and treat children before their oral health becomes severe.
"We try to find the children who have urgent needs or just dental needs at all," she said. "If they don't have a dental home already, we give our information to the families so that they can start bringing their kids here. ...We usually start out with a kid and then get the whole family."
Until November 2018, the clinic operated with two full-time dentists for four years. But that dentist left after getting married and returned home to Indianapolis.
The Taylors said a second full-time dentist has been hired and is going through the credentialing process. The goal is to add a third full-time dentist next year to meet the patient demand.
Currently, Community Dental treats about 25 patients per day or 100 per week. And with its numbers increasing, the clinic will only bring in a new patient if there's a cancellation for the day.
During the past decade, Community Dental has served more than 14,200 children and adults from low-income families from Daviess County and six other surrounding counties. The clinic has provided $12.6 million in treatment and $8.2 million in charitable treatment.
Most of their funding comes through grants and donations from the public.
Kim Taylor said the clinic couldn't survive on its Medicaid reimbursements.
"Medicaid reimbursement has not increased in over 20 years," she said. "...To give an example, a simple tooth extraction any dentist in town would charge around $200. We get reimbursed $34.20."
Despite the monetary hurdles, the Taylors said they're right where they need to be.
"Some days seem like more than a challenge and more than I thought I was going to bite off," Brandon Taylor said. "But we've accomplished more than I ever imagined."
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
