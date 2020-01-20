"If I cannot do great things, I can do small things in a great way." -- Martin Luther King Jr.
Roughly 100 members of the Daviess County community braved the bitter cold Monday to march from Owensboro High School to Brescia University's Taylor Lecture Hall to honor Martin Luther King Jr. and his legacy.
After arriving at Brescia, the marchers joined a group of about 50 community members who settled into their seats to hear addresses from civic and religious leaders, educators and keynote speaker Dr. Sekou Franklin, an associate professor of political science and international relations at Middle Tennessee State University.
The message throughout centered around not only remembering King but honoring his tenents of community action, nonviolence and fairness, said City Commissioner and mayoral candidate Pam Smith-Wright.
"It was 10 years ago when I was the first woman mayor pro tem in Owensboro and was asked to be guest speaker for Martin Luther King Day," she said. "My sentiments that day was that I was his dream. For the first time in this community, a woman had taken a high office. Somehow it seems that we have digressed a little bit. What we should be thinking about is fairness for every single human being that lives here and may come here. That is what we should be thinking about. We should be thinking about how we can make our great community so much better."
Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly, like Smith-Wright, was one of the celebration's speakers and focused on King's great "epiphany," Mattingly said.
"Many people seem to think that Dr. King was only talking about African-Americans," he said. "Dr. King was standing up for and defending all minorities and those that have been marginalized. He was acting as a generator of an epiphany to us all. That epiphany was that we all love, cry, laugh and mourn and that is what makes us all human. No matter race, color or creed, we are all human beings and should strive to bring hope and love to each other at all costs. We all need to remember that today is about equal opportunity for all."
For Larry Conder, also a city commissioner and mayoral candidate, the day should be a day of education, especially for area youth, he said.
"Doing a march today shines a light on inequality in general," he said. "I wonder why we close schools today when what we could be doing is taking the entire day and opportunity to focus solely on his teachings. We should take this day to really teach Dr. King's mantra of equality for all not only applies in today's world, but will always apply. We really need our young to experience the day and know its meaning. They need those lessons at a young age."
While many of the area's youth were taking a day off, students of the H.L. Neblett Center's Western Academy, a program for young men of color enrolled in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth grades, were in attendance to show their support for what King has done for them, said Omari McFarlane, a Western Academy student.
"This is important being here on Martin Luther King Day to represent what he did for us," he said. "Our academy is for young black males and we are supposed to rise above all things because it is harder for us to exceed and excel. We are here to rise above all prejudice and do better."
