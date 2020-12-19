Due to the Lt. Robert Moseley Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution being forced to cancel its participation in Wreaths Across America at Owensboro Memorial Gardens due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some community members have decided to step up in an attempt to carry on the annual tradition.
On Saturday, Dec. 19, Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty, along with Donna Drake Conley and Sarah Whitledge Taylor, will meet at the cemetery to take part in their own ceremony of remembrance, said McCarty.
“People die twice,” she said. “Their physical death and when they are forgotten. ...We want to keep the tradition going to remember those that sacrificed so much for us.”
McCarty and her compatriots will welcome anyone that wants to attend the ceremony, but encourages everyone to follow the COVID-19 safety protocols including wearing a mask and social distancing.
While the weather is supposed to be less than stellar on Saturday, McCarty still encourages folks to, if they don’t want to risk getting wet, bring flowers that McCarty, Drake or Taylor would be happy to place on their behalf, McCarty said.
“Even if they can’t come tomorrow (Saturday), we encourage people to go out on their own and lay flowers in remembrance on the grave of a soldier,” she said. “I would also encourage those that the take the time to lay flowers to say thank you and the soldier’s name out loud so that they and their sacrifice can live on.”
Wreaths Across America began in 1992 when Worcester Wreath Co. in Harrington, Maine, began placing wreaths on the headstones at Arlington National Cemetery.
The company had 5,000 wreaths left over from its Christmas sales that year.
So, it shipped them to Arlington to be placed on the headstones of veterans.
The movement began from those wreaths.
The ceremony will take place at 1:30 p.m. at Owensboro Memorial Gardens, 5050 Kentucky 144.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
