Community members seek care package items for deployed soldiers

Spc. Brandon Scott Mullins Memorial Foundation is seeking the community's support in sending a care package to the 170 members of the Kentucky National Guard's 206th Engineer Battalion.
The 206th was deployed on July 26 to the U.S. Central Command Area of Operations in the Middle East to conduct construction missions in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. The major goal of the foundation's yearlong project is to provide those deployed with the comforts that we so readily take for granted at home, said Cathy Mullins, foundation president.
"This is the first time our battalion has deployed in 13 years, so we made it our mission to take care of them," she said. "We are constantly receiving word from over there on what our soldiers need. We are working with various community partners to provide these soldiers with packages monthly. It is those incidentals like Tylenol and toothpaste that they run out of. It is amazing how finite our home comforts are."
Aside from the foundation's efforts, classrooms throughout Daviess County have each adopted and individual soldier. These classrooms, through two annual care packages they compile, work to provide the soldiers with a package custom-tailored to their needs and wants, she said.
"We started this Adopt a Soldier project back in March," she said. "Highland Elementary School Guidance Counselor Laura McCain coordinates service projects, and we came up with Adopt a Soldier. Seven of the soldiers deployed are Apollo High School graduates and that school is taking care of their own. It is a neat project that has been so worth it. Each classroom that adopts a soldier is tasked with collecting two boxes and raising the postage fees. We are having a packing party on Nov. 2 at the armory (Owensboro National Guard Armory), and the schools' second round will begin in February and be sent in March."
The foundation is seeking items such as wet wipes, writing utensils, board games, reading materials, foodstuffs, toiletries and batteries, to name a few. While the students' initiatives are important, it is equally important for the community to show as much support for the 206th every month for the duration of their deployment, Mullins said.
For information on how to donate care package items or volunteer time, visit the foundation's website at kentuckyremembers.org.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.