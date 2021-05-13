The 11th annual Feed Seniors Now food drive kicked off at Owensboro Christian Church on Wednesday, delivering meals to more than 200 senior citizens.
Volunteers from Independence Bank, Green River Area Development District (GRADD), Comfort Keepers, KY Legend, and Innovation Academy gathered to load cars and deliver these meals to seniors in Daviess, Henderson, Hancock, McLean and Webster counties.
Jennifer Williams, a volunteer with GRADD, said that food insecurity is a growing concern for senior citizens. According to Williams, one in six senior citizens in the U.S. are experiencing food insecurity.
“I think it’s important for communities to band together and realize that we have people in need,” Williams said.
Williams also pointed out that May is Older Americans Month.
“We try to coordinate the delivery day with Older Americans Month, just to bring awareness to the fact that our senior citizens have done so much for us, and that we need to not forget about them,” she said.
Students and staff from Owensboro Innovation Academy helped load cars and are using Feed Seniors Now as a service project opportunity.
“We’re helping the community by loading up food for the seniors, and it feels good to be a part of that,” said Innovation Academy senior Jansen Horn.
Each delivery volunteer had their car loaded with a variety of food, including full packages of hot dogs and bologna from KY Legend. They were also given masks and gloves to ensure the safety of the seniors.
The leftover bags of food that weren’t delivered will be donated to the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County.
