A few months ago, 7 year old Sylas Luxmore was diagnosed with a cancer that attacks the blood and bones. Even though that may be the worst news you could hear as a young kid, Sylas has yet to stop smiling as big as he can and pushes through with infectious positivity.
That positivity has become so infectious that it has gathered a large and quickly growing community to support Sylas and his family through their difficult journey. Their community even has a slogan for Team Sylas: “His fight is my fight.”
The diagnosis and treatment
Sylas had always been an active, fun loving boy, who enjoyed being outdoors and exploring as much as he could. His mother Casey Carroll, said that he had always been “go, go, go,” until last November.
Sylas had gotten sick and began having leg pains. Around Dec. 1, the pain had grown severe, prompting Carroll to have his blood tested. The tests came back clear. However, Sylas had a virus and a cold, which Carroll said he never recovered from.
By Christmas, Sylas had also come down with the flu. By January, he could no longer walk.
“I knew something was wrong,” Carroll said. “My mom radar just went off and I rushed him to the ER. We then went to Vanderbilt (University Medical Center) and within 24 hours of (Jan.) 1st, we were diagnosed with Cell B Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.”
The cancer is fast-acting, attacking the bones and blood, making Sylas very susceptible to bacteria and germs, causing him to easily get sick and causes pain in his bones.
Shortly after he was diagnosed, Sylas began treatment. Today, he has undergone three bone marrow biopsies and continues to have lumbar puncture procedures performed.
The lumbar puncture is done to give chemotherapy directly into the cerebrospinal fluid so that it can reach Sylas’ central nervous system, preventing any cancer from reaching his brain.
Sylas will undergo treatment at Vanderbilt for about three years. Today, he can only walk with a walker.
He is currently in the remission phase of his treatment. However, he is not considered cancer free. Sylas continues to receive treatment and doctors continue to monitor his blood for cancer cells.
The cancer could come back anywhere within his body. In March, Sylas will begin more intense chemotherapy treatments for roughly two months.
While Cell B Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia is the most common child cancer, the good news is it has an 80% survival rate, making it fairly curable.
Because of the weekly treatments and physical therapy, Sylas can no longer attend school. Instead he has been homeschooled since his treatment began.
Carroll shared that Sylas has always loved going to school and because his classmates and teacher knew that, they created a way to make him feel involved in school even though he can no longer attend.
Community support for Sylas
Following the news that he was diagnosed with leukemia, the community quickly gathered to show their support for Sylas.
Sylas was attending Pembroke Elementary School prior to being diagnosed. After learning that he would not be able to attend school, Pembroke staff and students created a way to make him feel like he’s still there.
In the classrooms Sylas would normally be in, there is a black stuffed monkey named Noodles sitting in his chair, allowing the other students to play with it as if they were playing with Sylas in the class.
Carroll shared that Sylas has a Facebook Portal — a video chat tablet — that allows him to talk with the students in the classroom every week.
“It’s always good and gives Sylas the motivation that he needs,” Carroll said. “He just loves school so much and he misses it so much. He’s been there since he was three. I think that interaction he has with school still is one of the main things that keeps him going.”
Shortly after word spread of his diagnosis, Carroll said that she was asked by friends and family to create T-shirts in support of Sylas.
So, with some help, she created shirts that say “Team Sylas” on the front and “His fight is my fight” on the back.
At first, she only made a handful for some friends and family to raise a small amount of money. But in roughly a month and a half span, more and more people wanted to join Team Sylas and don the shirts to show their support.
Today, Carroll said she’s sold around 500 shirts. One of the best surprises she and Sylas received was several photos of just about every Pembroke Elementary staff member along with Sylas’ classmates wearing the shirts.
“I didn’t know it was going to be so big — I was just getting them for our church and our family, so I didn’t expect the Pembroke school to get them and take a picture,” Carroll said. “I just felt so loved and supported by them and I didn’t know they loved him so much. I didn’t know I had that support behind us.”
The shirts are still for sale at $12 and can be found at local stores or by contacting Carroll on Facebook.
Carroll created the “Team Sylas” Facebook group to keep anyone interested in Sylas’ journey. The Facebook page has reached 617 members.
“It’s a blessing to know that that many people love and care about Sylas and that we’re not alone and that we do have a community that loves us and is here for us,” Carroll said.
The Facebook group is full of posts from members sharing their own photos wearing the Team Sylas shirts and making silly faces as Sylas often does in his own pictures.
Carroll’s aunt, Teresa Bailey, has also stepped up to show her support for Sylas on a weekly basis. Carroll shared that Sylas will begin to lose his hair soon. In preparation for that, Bailey has become a “hat fairy.”
Every week, the hat fairy drops off a hat on the back porch of Sylas’ home to give him another hat to choose from when he does lose his hair. Carroll added that anyone can get involved with the hat fairy and can contact Bailey through Facebook for more information.
“They (the community) have made this a positive experience for us and it could be so negative,” Carroll said. “It could be such a sad story, but the community has definitely made this a positive experience and that is one of the main things I can’t thank them enough for.”
Through this journey, Carroll shared that she wants to make everyone aware that this cancer is the most common childhood cancer, but it can be treated and fought just as Sylas continues to fight, together with his community and a smile on his face.
If you are interested in learning more about Sylas and his progress, you can follow his journey by joining the Team Sylas Facebook group.
