The Owensboro-Daviess County community stepped up through November and December to help Estes Elementary School kindergarten teacher Krystal Williams raise more than $15,000 to support the school's weekend food bag program and Christmas pajama drive.
"We received donations from people all around the United States," she said. "However, a majority of the donations were local. A member of our community passed recently and requested that, instead of flowers, that friends and family donate to Estes. We have had a great deal of locals that have a connection to Estes come in and make donations. One of the most amazing donations, that really brought the whole thing full circle, was a former Estes student who remembered what it was like to go home hungry contacting us and sponsoring two students."
In all, 77 students are the school's food bag program list this year with 40 on the waiting list. The recent outpouring of donations will allow the school to not only provide bags, which cost roughly $4 each, to the 77 already on the list, but provide bags for the 40 that were on the waiting list prior to the drive.
"It costs roughly $300 a year per child," she said. "For the whole program for a year, that comes out to around $11,000. With the money that was donated, we are now fully funded for the remainder of this year and hopefully next year. It is truly remarkable. We were able to get all of the kids off of the waiting list and ensure that each student has their own bag and won't have to share from one."
Aside from the unexpected windfall of donations, William and the school were able to provide 120 students with pajamas on Friday. The lesson that Williams walked away with is that next year, she wants to go even bigger, she said.
"It is a huge undertaking," she said. "When I was approached about taking it over, there was a conversation about providing every student with pajamas, which I didn't think was possible. After this year and with this wonderful community, I know that it is. Watching those kids, some of whom won't have a gift to open, open those pajamas and being so excited to have a gift of new clothes really puts things in perspective. Our plan next year is to make it even bigger."
Williams, an Owensboro native, has been teaching at the school for the past five years and took on leading the charge at the behest of "beloved" substitute teacher Gary Griffin, she said.
"He approached me two or three months ago," she said. "He (Griffin) was a substitute for the city school for years, and he is loved around the entire district. He really has a big heart, especially for our kids and he does a lot behind the scenes. He approached me wanting to do something for our students in honor of his nephew Justin Tinsley, who passed away last year after his battle with cancer. Justin loved this time of year and loved helping children in need. Gary wanted to do something Christmas-related by providing pajamas for kids, which I love, but I wanted to try and meet that hunger need."
Aside from individuals around the community, Williams was also contacted by Help Office of Owensboro Executive Director Angela Hardison Settle, Williams said.
"Angela contacted us and showed interest in helping us provide bags for students," she said. "Because of their connection with the Tri-State Food Bank, they believe that they may be able to help us provide bags at a lower cost, which means we could help more."
While the drive may have really hit its stride close to Christmas, the fact is is that student hunger at the school is a year-round issue that Williams and the school are always combating, she said.
"It is easy for us to think it is easy for people to get food," she said. "The truth is that it isn't as available as many of us think. People can send in donations year around. As long as we are here, there will always be a need and people can continue to help."
Those interested can send a tax-deductible donation via mail to Estes Elementary School, Attention: Krystal Williams, 1675 Leitchfield Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
