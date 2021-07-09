Technical issues have forced county clerk offices throughout Kentucky to suspend all vehicle-related transactions until further notice.
Richard House, Daviess County chief deputy clerk, said Thursday that the issue involves the software used to process vehicle transfers and renewals, and is not affecting any other part of the clerk’s office.
House said the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is in the process of switching software systems, and a new inventory system has caused the technological glitch.
“ I guess they didn’t test until they went live when we started back to work on Tuesday,” he said. “...We had issues yesterday, we have issues today.”
Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty, said Thursday that the Daviess County Clerk’s Office is able to remain open due to the size of the county and different services available.
“It is affecting different counties differently,” McCarty said. “We are lucky we are in a larger county and we can stay open even if things are not working at 100%.”
Vehicle transactions are the only services affected by the glitch, and there is currently no estimated time for when those services will be available again.
McCarty said local and state police will be informed of the situation, which could lead to some drivers being unable to renew their vehicle license before their deadline.
According to a statement by the KYTC, online vehicle registration renewal is available at drive.ky.gov. For the latest updates, visit KYTC’s social media accounts at www.facebook.com/kytc120 and www.twitter.com/kytc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.