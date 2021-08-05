The Owensboro Symphony’s annual Concert on the Lawn will be returning to Kentucky Wesleyan College this month after being canceled last year.
The theme is “Tribute To The Circus,” and will feature four-time Grammy and three-time Emmy award-winning music producer Laura Dickinson. She is best known for her work on multiple Disney Channel programs.
Dickinson will be performing selections from “The Greatest Showman.”
Her performance is underwritten by Riley and John Hess.
“We are excited to offer this free community event again after a one-year hiatus,” said Troy Quinn, the symphony’s music director.
The event is sponsored each year by U.S. Bank.
The concert is free and will include pre-concert activities for kids and families. There will also be food trucks present.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on and enjoy the concert.
While the concert is free, attendees are able to reserve a table and/or purchase meals from Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn.
A table for eight without meals is $125, and meals with no seating are $20 per person. A table for eight with meals is $285.
The buffet menu will include fried chicken, vegetables, deviled eggs, dessert, tea and lemonade.
Those who reserve tables are invited to partake in a table decorating contest. The winner will receive two complimentary tickets to the Owensboro Symphony’s “Home for the Holidays” concert on Dec. 11.
Table and meal reservations must be made before Aug. 16.
According to KWC’s Vice President of Advancement Eddie Kenny, standard campus guidelines apply to the concert in regard to COVID-19 protocol.
Unvaccinated attendees are encouraged to wear a mask if they cannot social distance.
KWC’s Concert on the Lawn will be at 7 p.m. on Aug. 28 at the front lawn of KWC on 3000 Frederica St.
The concert area will open at 5:30 p.m.
