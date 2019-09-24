Concert promoter Jason "Buzz Casey" Giardina pleaded not guilty on Monday to all charges stemming from his arrest while leaving a concert he promoted at the Daviess County Lions Club Fairground on Sept. 14.
Giardina was released from the Daviess County Detention Center on Friday by District Court Judge Lisa Jones on a $50,000 unsecured bond with conditions that he develop plans to provide restitution to those that attended the Sept. 14 "The Last Outlaw Tour 2019" at the fairgrounds in Philpot.
Those terms were upheld during Giardina's court appearance Monday in front of District Judge David Payne. Giardina is scheduled to appear before District Judge Nick Burlew on Nov. 8.
Through his events company Mr. Bad Guy Presents, Giardina was supposed to regale fans at the fairgrounds with David Allan Coe, Confederate Railroad and five other "country outlaw" acts from 2 to 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 14. Instead, neither Confederate Railroad, due to mechanical issues with their bus, nor Coe performed, leaving fans unhappy, musicians unpaid and the Lions Club with a "black eye," said Joan Hayden, Daviess County Lions Club Fair Board secretary.
Giardina spent roughly a week in detention due to charges stemming from his Sept. 14 arrest by Daviess County Sheriff's deputies, including no brake lights, no registration plates, failure to maintain insurance and operating on a suspended license. Initially, he was held on a $25,000 bond for being a potential flight risk.
On Sept. 16, Giardina received additional charges including three counts of theft by deception under $500 that stemmed from his continuing to sell tickets knowing that headliner David Allan Coe would not perform after being verbally warned to cease sales by DCSD Sgt. Duane Harper, one count of possession of marijuana and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
"When he appeared before the judge, part of his release was to make arrangements to begin reimbursing those that didn't get what they paid for," said Maj. Bill Thompson, head of investigations for the Daviess County Sheriff's Department.
"From my understanding, he will be setting up a link on his company website (Mr. Bad Guy Presents) as well as the site that sold the tickets (www.eventbrite.com)."
Aside from the patrons, Giardina also owes the sheriff's department $1,600 for security services at the event. That tab has not been paid, Thompson said.
"His attorney has our invoice," he said. "In all honesty, he has 30 days to pay that."
Moving forward, the fairgrounds board has learned its lesson and will work with the sheriff's department in the future to properly vet any individual or organization that wishes to rent its space, Hayden said.
"We had a board meeting and Bill Thompson came and went over everything with us," she said. He assured us that whatever event that we wanted to have at the fairgrounds that he would do background checks and reference checks on promoters to help us out. The biggest takeaway is that we will fully vet the promoters and get references. Any more, you can't take anything at face value."
While Giardina did live up to his obligations in terms of his dealings with the Lions Club such as providing liability insurance, signing a harmless agreement and lining up security, Hayden worries that their reputation has been damaged, hence their move to shore up their practices.
"We are here for the community," she said. "Our whole goal in building up this venue and remodeling it is for the community to have something on the east end to rent, use and to enjoy. We were just as disappointed as the fans were. Sorrow is all we have. We are disappointed, but we are the face that they see. That is why we are working diligently with Detective Thompson to ensure that those fans get a refund from the promoter. He did what he was supposed to do with us, it is the fans that he took advantage of."
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
