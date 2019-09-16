Concert promotor Jason "Buzz Casey" Giardina faces judge on Thursday

Concert promotor Jason "Buzz Casey" Giardina, who was detained at Daviess County Detention Center on Saturday for no brake lights, no registration plates, failure to maintain insurance and operating on a suspended license, will face a judge and new charges on Thursday.
Giardina was the promoter of Saturday's concert at the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds that was supposed to headline David Allan Coe and Confederate Railroad. Neither of the bands performed, leaving concertgoers feeling cheated.
On Monday, the Daviess County Sheriff's Department tacked on three counts of theft by deception under $500 that stem from his continuing to sell tickets knowing that Coe would not perform, one count possession of marijuana and one count drug paraphernalia, said Major Bill Thompson, head of investigations for the Daviess County Sheriff's Department.
"He is still in custody and will remain on the misdemeanor charges," he said. "All of the district court judges are in conference. It will be Thursday before he sees a judge. If someone posts bond, he will be out, but it gives us more time to continue to dig and see what we can find on this guy. There have been three prosecutors working to figure something else. So far all we have come up with are misdemeanors and civil litigation.
"He was detained prior to today’s charges based on the fact that he used various aliases in Daviess County and the issues surrounding his automotive records. Apparently he has a history from moving from town to town deceiving people and then leaving," Thompson said.
