Owensboro AmVets Post 119 will be holding a benefit concert Saturday to aid those affected by the recent tornadoes that ravaged Nashville and adjacent cities and counties.
The AmVets Nashville Disaster Relief Benefit Allstar Jam & Fundraiser will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the post, at 1400 Triplett St., with the proceeds being donated to Highland AmVets Post 44 in Cookeville, Tennessee.
The second-largest tornado event in Tennessee history cut a swath across the counties of Davidson, Putnam, Benton and Wilson, and took the lives of at least 25 people, 18 of whom were Putnam County residents.
The concert, created by Bob ‘Bobby Blu’ Fisher and Post 119 Event Operations Manager Sarah Jo Hale, will include many well known local musicians including Ben Widick, Bob Ballard, Bob Barron, Bob Fisher, Boscoe France, Chris Goodman, Chuck Flaim, Cole Scott Ethridge, Cory G. Folz, Dan Buddha Hidenbrandt and DS Lloyd.
Other performers include Jimmy Cummings, John Calhoun, John R. Pepple, Joshua Vanover, Jonas Cowan, Kelly Lynn Annin, Lightfoot Gatewood, Muddy Gutt, Paul Chance, Rob Wright, Robert Mattingly and Tommy Stillwell.
While a $5 donation is requested with the promise of a “Nashville You’re in our Heart’s,” decal from Owensboro-based Laser Beam Studios, Post 119 and event organizers hope to raise as much money as possible, said Sam Byrd, post commander.
“When Sarah Joe approached me with this idea, I said ‘Absolutely. This is great,’ ” Byrd said. “We will keep nothing from the donations and we will also be donating some proceeds from our bar sales during the night. We have a lot of musicians, thanks to Bob Fisher and Sarah Joe, and we intend to get as many as we can until we have to close at 2 a.m. We would love to raise $70,000, but you never know with these kinds of things.”
After Saturday’s concert, Fisher and Hale plan to take the fundraiser to Nashville to try and continue to raise funds there.
“We can make a difference,” Fisher said. “To prove that, your musician community, along with many others in the community and AmVets Post 119, have come forward to make this happen. We are asking everyone to do what they can for those in need.”
Jacob Mulliken
