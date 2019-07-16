Owensboro City Commissioner Larry Conder says he will run for the office of mayor in next year's election.
Conder became the second person to publicly announce a bid for mayor when told "Live With Jeff" host Jeff Rhinerson on Tuesday afternoon.
The businessman and real estate investor first appeared on the local political stage in late 2015, an early file in the eventual crowd of 10 that would run for city commission in 2016. He and his wife Rosemary are downtown property owners who were active participants in the city's core revitalization process years before. In 2010, the pair was collectively named Entrepreneur of the Year by the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, and Conder himself was named a distinguished Brescia alumnus in 2012.
Conder ran his 2016 and 2018 elections on sound fiscal policy, promising voters to protect Owensboro and help it flourish ahead of "tough, future-oriented decisions."
Under a new administration at City Hall two years ago, he approved of an unpopular set of occupational and insurance premium tax hikes that were designed to stem deficit spending and right the ship.
Conder, is the director for operation and gas supply at the Public Energy Authority of Kentucky, which assists municipalities nationwide in meeting natural gas regulations across a broad, interwoven network. He was employed at Texas Gas for 15 years, beginning in 1980, but partnered to create Innovative Gas Services Inc. in the mid-'90s as the industry was deregulated. During that time, he earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Brescia University.
Prior to being elected city commissioner, he served on several local boards including the RiverPark Center board of directors, We Are Downtown Inc., the Owensboro Historic Preservation Board, Owensboro Riverport Authority and the Brescia University board of trustees.
Fellow Commissioner Pam Smith-Wright, 70, announced her own intentions to run for mayor early last month. If elected, she would be the first female and the first black mayor in Owensboro's history. She is the second woman to run for mayor after the late Mimi Davis campaigned in 2004.
