Owensboro resident Rosemary Conder will be retiring from her role as executive director of CASA of Ohio Valley Inc. after spending six years in the role.
Conder said Friday that while she had originally intended to step down last year, she decided to postpone her retirement due to the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am so proud of the growth we’ve had over the last few years, and look forward to hearing about the incredible service CASA provides our community for years to come,” she said.
The organization provides advocates for abused and neglected children who are in the court system in Daviess and McLean counties. According to its website, CASA will provide, “trained, qualified, court-appointed adult volunteers to advocate for safe, permanent and loving homes where these children can thrive.”
Conder said some of her favorite memories during her time with CASA are seeing the difference the organization can make in the life of a child.
“There have been some volunteers who have just gone above and beyond to be a voice for these children,” she said.
Conder said her position with CASA has enabled her to work with the court system, school system and other local nonprofit organizations.
“Just coming together in different meetings to try and solve a community problem has just really given me a lot of faith in our community,” Conder said.
The CASA board of directors will begin advertising the executive director’s position Saturday, May 1, she said.
Conder said she plans to leave CASA by Sept. 30, and will help the organization through the upcoming transition process.
“Bittersweet to leave a place I love so much, but I feel it’s time for new leadership and for me to see what the future holds for me,” she said.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
