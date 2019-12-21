Congress extends tax relief for distilleries, breweries

Congress this week included a one-year extension of the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act for the bourbon and beer industry in the 2020 government-funding bill that it sent to President Donald Trump on Thursday.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that in addition to preserving a federal excise tax reduction for more than 2,000 distillers and breweries, the bill extended his Advancing Growth in the Economy through Distilled Spirits Act, which provides "fairness for bourbon producers by allowing them to deduct interest expense in the year it is paid, rather than at the end of the bourbon-aging process."
The New York Times reported that the legislation reduced the amount that all distilleries pay on the first 100,000 proof gallons from $13.50 to $2.70.
Without the extension, the story said, "most alcoholic-beverage producers would have seen their excise taxes rise 400 percent starting Jan. 1, with the first payment due, in many cases, just two weeks later."
Some distilleries were miffed that the extension was only for one year.
But McConnell said in a news release that "this tax relief supports thousands of good jobs in communities across the Bluegrass State."
He said, "My AGED Spirits Act is a pro-growth measure that puts Kentucky's signature spirit on a level playing field with its competitors at home and abroad."
Eric Gregory, president of the Kentucky Distillers' Association, said in a news release that the organization is grateful to McConnell for getting the legislation extended for another year.
"These measures are vitally important in continuing Kentucky bourbon's historic renaissance, which is pouring more than $8.6 billion into the commonwealth's economy each year, and is responsible for 20,100 jobs, $1 billion in payroll and $2.3 billion in capital investment," he said.
A spokeswoman for O.Z. Tyler Distillery in Owensboro said Gregory's comments reflect the distillery's position.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
