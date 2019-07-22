County singer John Conlee was scheduled to perform at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum on June 2.
But he had to cancel because of illness.
So, Conlee will return at 7 p.m. on Aug. 22
Tickets are $57 and $42.
They are available at bluegrasshall.org.
"John represents a lot of the good things about classic country," Carly Smith, marketing director for the Hall of Fame, said Monday. "He has a great voice and a long string of hits. He's a legend."
The Versailles native has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 1981.
He performed several times at the Executive Inn Rivermont here in its heyday.
Hits include "Rose Colored Glasses,""Friday Night Blues," "Backside of 30," "Common Man" and "I Don't Remember Loving You."
Thirty-two of his songs charted between 1978 and 2004.
Seven went to No. 1 on the country charts and 14 others were in the Top 10.
Conlee, who grew up on a tobacco farm in central Kentucky, said in a news release that he still lives on a farm.
"I spend all of my off-time, what I have of it, with my family on our farm," he said. "I enjoy it. There's no glamour to it. Woodworking, gunsmithing or driving a tractor requires getting grease or varnish all over you. It's dirty work, but I like it."
Before Conlee got his break in country music, he sang tenor in a barbershop quartet.
To give himself something to fall back on in case he couldn't make a living with his music, Conlee became a licensed mortician and later a disc jockey.
Although he isn't known for bluegrass, in 2015, Conlee recorded "Common Man," his 1983 country hit, bluegrass style with Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road.
But the Hall of Fame doesn't just book bluegrass acts, it books other roots music as well.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.