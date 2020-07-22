The city of Owensboro has been annexing property to aid the construction of the new Daviess County Middle School.
The consensual annex relates to the property located at Hayden Road (Near Kentucky Highway 603) and most recently assigned the address of 3901 Fairview Drive.
The nearly 23-acre lot is one of two owned by the Daviess County School District Finance Corporation that will eventually serve as the grounds of the new middle school.
The cause for the consensual annexation is that one plot is located in the city, the other, the lot being annexed, is in the county, said Nate Pagan, city manager.
“What it boils down to is the school system has two adjoining lots,” Pagan said. “The middle school will sit on the current property line, so they need to have the structure on one parcel. The consensual annexation will bring that property owned by the district that is currently in the county into the city. This has nothing to do with ownership; it is simply to aid the district as they move to construct the middle school.”
A major issue that would have prevented the school being built, as the property stands, is the Kentucky Fire Code, said Brian Howard, Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission executive director.
“Simply, the Kentucky Fire Code does not allow a structure to straddle a property line without meeting certain fire standards,” he said. “If they were to maintain the property line where it is, they would have to construct a firewall in a separate foundation that runs the length that would penetrate all walls and ceilings. The wall would separate the building into two different structures.”
On Tuesday, the Owensboro City Commission heard the first reading of the consensual annexation ordinance and are expected to vote on the ordinance at their next scheduled meeting on Aug. 4.
