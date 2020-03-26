Owensboro Public Schools interim superintendent Matthew Constant has been named superintendent of the district pending contract negotiations.
developing
Constant named OPS superintendent pending contract agreement
- By Messenger-Inquirer
-
-
- 0
Latest News
- County declares state of emergency
- Constant named OPS superintendent pending contract agreement
- Dollar General encourages senior shopper hour, seeks more employees due to higher demand
- KSP providing security at hospitals
- Life-sustaining businesses list
- Independent pharmacies join to confront med shortages
- State expands unemployment benefits
- Davis, Towns are top of Calipar's Top 10 players
Most Popular
Articles
- Five more coronavirus cases confirmed in Daviess County
- Jail deputies discover homemade weapons in jail pod, three charged
- We must win the battle against virus, but also save our economy
- McLean County declares state of emergency
- Local seamstresses stitch surgical masks for Owensboro Health front-line workers
- First local COVID-19 case confirmed
- California-born Tri-R-Tips finding success in Owensboro
- Interapt offering work from home jobs
- School districts re-assign jobs amidst school closures
- Hopkinsville woman gets new home through program
- Green River area relief fund announced
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.