FRANKFORT -- An experimental project designed to deter Asian carp from entering Lake Barkley in western Kentucky is now underway. If weather conditions remain stable, the project is scheduled to become operational by fall.
The project involves multiple agencies and partners in addition to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Geological Survey and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
The Bio-Acoustic Fish Fence casts a barrier of bubbles, sound and light to deflect the noise-sensitive Asian carp from entering an area.
"Asian carp are sensitive to sound and disturbances in the water," Ron Brooks, director of fisheries for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, said. "The barrier, along with commercial fishing efforts already underway, aim to significantly reduce the number of Asian carp in Kentucky and Barkley lakes."
Fisheries managers on the west coast of the United States use a similar system to guide the movement of trout and salmon.
Due to heavy rains, work on the in-river portion of the project was delayed until weather conditions improved. Weather plays a key role in the installation of the system.
