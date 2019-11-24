If all goes well, the Nicky Hayden Apartments should open sometime in February 2020, said Michele Johnston, executive director of the Daniel Pitino Shelter.
Work on the 12-unit complex at Walnut and West Fifth streets stalled several times since this summer's groundbreaking in order to meet requirements of the local historic district and state and federal funding sources.
"It was normal procedures -- nothing that would stop us permanently," Johnston said.
She expects the one-bedroom units to rent for $420 a month, including water, sewer and trash pickup.
The $1.5 million complex will provide permanent supportive housing, as opposed to transitional housing. Funders are starting to move away from transitional housing, Johnston said.
The project is a joint effort between the Pitino Shelter and Wabuck Development Co.
Earl Hayden, the father of international motorcycle racing star Nicky Hayden, donated four plots to the shelter. Nicky Hayden died in May 2017 after a vehicle hit him while he was riding a bicycle in Italy.
Earlier this year, St. Joseph Peace Mission opened the Hayden Home for Girls, which also was named in Nicky Hayden's honor.
A local conversation about the need for the housing complex started three years ago between the shelter's board and Owensboro native Tracey Glasscock, Wabuck vice president of development.
The Pitino Shelter offers emergency housing for 65. It also operates four houses for transitional living.
