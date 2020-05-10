I wish I had not done it. I really do wish I had not.
And there is a mother-to-be bird and perhaps a father-to-be bird wishing the same thing. The two spent a lot of time building a new home for themselves and their youngsters, and a grumpy old man destroyed it.
Granted, birds traditionally build their nests in trees and not on gutter downspouts. But birds know a lot more about building nests than I do.
No, I would not have destroyed the nest had their been eggs or baby birds in it. I am fairly grumpy at times, but it’s not spelled with a capital G. Regardless of how I feel about downspout nests, it would have remained there until the new family-building process was completed.
But I didn’t give that process a chance and my situation is going to get a lot worse.
You see, I have a neighbor behind my back fence with a berry-type growth that attracts birds from all over the United States and a major part of Alaska. And I’ve got a neighbor right across the street with another bird-feeding type tree that’s a monster attraction for the winged creatures.
What happens is all of those birds will feed to overloading and then use my property for a bird poop dropbox. And now that they all know what I did to that nest, they’ll turn my house and yard into a poop puddle.
A neighbor friend and owner of our neighborhood mancave had a nest on one of his downspouts that he allowed to remain. And like nature planned, a mama bird deposited a couple of eggs and the eggs turned into a couple of baby birds.
Jim, the neighbor, delighted in watching those little birds stick their heads above the nest in anticipation of eventually flying off. It was a thing of natural beauty.
My next-door neighbor also has a nest in one of her downspouts just a feet from my yard and it has yet to be used by an expectant mama bird. And that’s just dandy. The nest is a ready home for a new family and the birds love and respect my neighbor for it.
That’s not my situation.
Just yesterday morning a bunch of birds were resting on a power line behind my house. With me watching from my deck, all but two of them took flight. It seemed to me those two were giving me the bad eye in the worst way. And I knew they were bad-mouthing me, but I didn’t take bird language in high school and couldn’t understand them.
And I don’t think I wanted to.
I would suggest all of you reading this helping of horror accept it as a lesson in man-and-bird relationships. In other words, if a nest appears somewhere on your property, just accept it for what it is and don’t put yourselves in the position of becoming a bird poop bombing target.
Take that from an old man who knows only too well.
And if you should some day pass my house and see bird nests on every downspout, you’ll immediately know who won there Battle of the Birds.
