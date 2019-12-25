Contributing to tradition

The Owensboro Public Schools district is very much a family, which is why, on opening day this year, employees began wondering how many of them were products of the school system.
They were both surprised and happy.
Jen Hester, Foust Elementary School family resource coordinator, said she didn't realize how many OPS graduates there were working for the school system until that day. At that point, someone got all of the graduates together for a picture.
"A lot of former students began to flood the floor from the bleachers to get in the picture," Hester said. "It was pretty amazing."
There are about 100 employees that are OPS graduates. They range from custodians to bus drivers to principals and central office staff members, according to district spokesman Jared Revlett.
Hester said she thinks having this many OPS graduates working for the district shows how much of an investment Owensboro schools put into each of their students for them to want to come back to the district to work.
"OPS is a family," Hester said. "They invest in each student and because of that graduates want to come back and they want to continue to be part of that community, so they come back as employees."
Cody Russelburg, an OHS social studies teacher who also coaches, agreed with Hester, adding that he always had an idea about the number of grads working for the district because of the familiar faces he sees as a teacher and a coach.
Russelburg said the culture is special at OHS, and that staff members know how important it is for teachers to have strong, positive relationships with students.
"Every time we have outsiders tour our building and talk to our students, they tell them how special our teachers are. There is always at least one adult in the building that students can trust."
He never imagined he would be back working at the high school from which he graduated, Russelburg said, but he soon realized it's a special place.
"The culture and the diversity of our school and community, and the respect we all have for what OPS has done to have a positive impact on our lives is something we all wanted to be a part of," he said. "It really has given me a sense of purpose in my work."
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
