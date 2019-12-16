In September, the Owensboro Convention Center staged "Death of a Gangster: A 1920's Mafia Marriage Murder Mystery."
The murder mystery dinner theater was so successful that the convention center is presenting "Totally '80s Totally Murder Mystery Dinner" on Jan. 31.
"Everyone had a wonderful time at the first murder mystery and we wanted to bring it back again with a different plot," Laura Alexander, the center's general manager, said of the plans. "With us hosting concerts from time to time, the '80s concert murder mystery ties in very well and the '80s costumes should be totally tubular."
According to the plot, "Poison Ratenstein is in town for a killer concert, but his fans may be looking for a refund after this twisted tour turns tragic with a murder and a mystery to solve. The radical show could be super lame if no one can solve who was buggin' so everyone can cool out and get the show started."
The menu includes pineapple-glazed Kentucky Legend ham, chicken dijonnaise, French onion roasted potatoes and assorted desserts.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. for cocktails.
Dinner will start at 6:30 p.m., followed by the murder mystery.
The convention center suggests that those attending wear their "most righteous '80s concert gear, big hair, bangles, leg warmers, spandex and ripped jeans."
Modern clothing is also acceptable, the news release says.
Tickets are now on sale for those looking for Christmas gifts.
They're $69 per person or $120 per couple -- plus processing fees.
Tickets are available at OwensboroTickets.com, at the convention center box office or at 270-297-9932.
Seating requests can be sent to sales@owensborocenter.com.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.