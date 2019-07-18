Cooling off

Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer.com | geans@messenger-inquirer.com Owen Boarman, 3, holds his nose as he runs through a spray feature Wednesday while cooling off in the heat at the Horse Fork Creek Park spray park with his sister and mother. The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued an Excessive Heat Watch Thursday afternoon through Sunday evening.

 Greg Eans

